Tour reuniting Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald includes 2 stops in Va.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers are joining with singer and songwriter Michael McDonald for a 50th anniversary tour next year.

The tour includes includes two stops in Virginia in June. The reunited Doobie Brothers will play the Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater in Virginia Beach on June 23 and Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on June 24.

McDonald, who sang with the band starting in 1975 before starting his own solo career, surprised fans at The Doobie Brothers concert with a performance of “Takin’ it to the Streets” on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium.

Formed in Northern California, the group featured harmonies backed by the finger-picking style of guitarist Patrick Simmons paired with the R&B guitar playing by Tom Johnston, singing lead. They had hits with “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’” and “China Grove.”

They earned two Grammys with McDonald for “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute By Minute.” The tour will begin June 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

