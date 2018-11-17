DC punk legends Minor Threat reunite — for iconic photo only

A recreated album cover raised hope that iconic D.C. punk band Minor Threat might be reuniting.

WASHINGTON — ‘Baby has grown older,’ but still knows how to pose for a photo.

In 1985, D.C. hardcore band Minor Threat released their final EP, entitled “Salad Days,” two years after the band had broken up.

The cover photo, by Glen E. Friedman, of the band sitting on the front porch of Dischord House, in north Arlington, Virginia has become iconic over the years.

When Minor Threat bassist Brian Baker posted a recent photo of the band, recreating the pose from the album cover, the internet kicked in with the locomotive impact of the EP’s title track.

Within minutes, fans of the band were spreading the image on social media, wondering if it meant the original lineup — from left to right, drummer Jeff Nelson, singer Ian MacKaye, guitarist Lyle Preslar, and Baker — might be telegraphing a reunion performance or recording.

Nah, Baker told WTOP.

“This is a non-story,” Baker said, in response to an email. “Jeff insists that we always take a porch shot for posterity when the four of us are at Dischord. This is just the first one we’ve had taken since I’ve had an Instagram account.”

MacKaye, who over the years has made clear Minor Threat would never perform together again, did not immediately return an email seeking details of who took the recreated image, and why the band members happened to be together.

