202
Home » Music News » PHOTOS: 2018 American Music Awards

PHOTOS: 2018 American Music Awards

By WTOP Staff October 9, 2018 8:45 pm 10/09/2018 08:45pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Pop stars, hip-hop giants, rockers and country favorites were honored Tuesday night at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. See photos of the ceremony.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
american music awards awards awards photos Celebrity News Entertainment News Music News Photo Galleries

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

700
Recommended
Latest
600
Local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 7-13
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Today in History: Oct. 9
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Remembering Aretha