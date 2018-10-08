202
New Kids on the Block coming to DC in June

By Abigail Constantino October 8, 2018 9:27 pm 10/08/2018 09:27pm
WASHINGTON — Grab your neon leggings or denim overalls: New Kids on the Block and some other ’80s and ’90s music stars are coming to D.C.

NKOTB’s Mixtape Tour is coming June 25, 2019, to the Capital One Arena. Fan Club Presale tickets are available Tuesday, as well as VIP packages.

Tickets go on sale for the public on Saturday, Oct. 12.

If Tiffany or Salt-N-Pepa were more your thing, they’ll be there, too, along with Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, as special guests.

Here are some of the songs you know you still listen to.

capital one arena Celebrity News debbie gibson Entertainment News Local News Music News naughty by nature new kids on the block salt-n-pepa tiffany Washington, DC News

