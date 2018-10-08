New Kids on the Block coming to DC in June

Grab your neon leggings or denim overalls: New Kids on the Block and some other '80s and '90s music stars are coming to D.C.

NKOTB’s Mixtape Tour is coming June 25, 2019, to the Capital One Arena. Fan Club Presale tickets are available Tuesday, as well as VIP packages.

Tickets go on sale for the public on Saturday, Oct. 12.

If Tiffany or Salt-N-Pepa were more your thing, they’ll be there, too, along with Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, as special guests.

