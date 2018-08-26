Looking for a new favorite song? Check these out from DC-area artists

Need to hear frenzied, searing punk or galactic-cool, experimental soul? Look no further than the DMV. Here's the latest from musicians with D.C.-area roots. Tune in.

WASHINGTON — Need to hear frenzied guitars or syncopated rhythms paired with lush vocals? Look no further than the DMV.

Or, at least explore the latest offerings from musicians with roots in the D.C. area.

This year, the region continues its growing roster of nationally-recognizable artists with Maryland rapper Rico Nasty snagging a major-label deal and Northern Virginia singer Kali Uchis releasing her much-anticipated debut full-length.

Whether it’s searing punk or galactic-cool soul, find your next favorite song right around the Beltway.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgZL6jGgi3x/?hl=en&taken-by=aprilandvista April + VISTA, “You Are Here” EP The D.C.-area duo flitted through airy R&B soundscapes in their 2015 debut EP “Lantern.” Then, the pair grounded themselves in producer Matt Thompson’s urgent beats and vocalist April George’s magnetic singing for their 2016 EP “Note to Self.” Now, on their latest EP released Friday, April + VISTA build their own world, forged in the fire of George’s unflinching vocals and the swells of fluid multiple rhythms. Valleys are carved in the pizzicato-like tunneling and demolition bass of “Fomo,” and peaks arise in the violin heights of “Own2.” With “You Are Here,” April + VISTA are not merely locating themselves; they are carving out their own space with its own gravitational pull. Listen on Spotify, Apple Music or Soundcloud.

