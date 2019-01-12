JD Gibbs, son of former Redskins coach, dies

J.D. Gibbs, the oldest son of former Washington Redskins coach Joe Gibbs, has died. He was 49 years old.

Joe Gibbs Racing, a stock car racing team in North Carolina that J.D. and Joe co-founded, announced Saturday that J.D. died from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Gibbs Racing Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, J.D. Gibbs, who passed away earlier tonight at the age of 49 from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. pic.twitter.com/kmyKRHupeq — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 12, 2019

The Washington Redskins issued a statement from owner Dan Snyder calling J.D. a “champion in life and sports.”

A statement from Redskins owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya. pic.twitter.com/pNpYJ7rdb6 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 12, 2019

The racing company announced J.D.’s diagnosis in 2015, and his father said that J.D. was the most “courageous person” he’s ever known, the Associated Press reported.

Joe Gibbs Racing was founded in 1991.

J.D. was appointed president of the company in 1998, and he was named co-chairman in 2016. Before stepping into a management role, he was an over-the-wall crew member and a part-time driver. He made 13 NASCAR national series starts between 1998 and 2002.

He attended Oakton High school in Vienna, Virginia, and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. He played high school and college football.

Joe Gibbs coached the Washington team from 1981 to 1992, returning again as coach in 2004 for four more seasons. He coached the team to three Super Bowl championships.

Gibbs is survived by wife Melissa, and four boys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

