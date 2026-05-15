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Dystany Spurlock is 1st Black woman to race in one of NASCAR’s national series, crashes in debut

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 7:33 PM

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 - Practice DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 15: Dystany Spurlock, driver of the #69 Foxxtecca Ford, looks on in her truck during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 - Practice DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 15: Dystany Spurlock, driver of the #69 Foxxtecca Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 - Practice DOVER, DELAWARE - MAY 15: Dystany Spurlock, driver of the #69 Foxxtecca Ford, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
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DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dystany Spurlock became the first Black woman to compete in one of NASCAR’s three national series, crashing on lap 39 in her debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday.

Spurlock, 34, drove the No. 69 MBM Motorsports Ford at the track in Delaware. Her truck became loose while coming around a turn and she tried to save it before crashing into the outside wall, which ended her race.

She finished 36th.

Spurlock made her stock car racing debut in March, finishing seventh in the ARCA Menards Series East — one of NASCAR’s developmental series — while driving the No. 66 MBM Ford at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

“It feels so amazing,” Spurlock said in a recent “Good Morning America” interview. “Being a first is never what I strived to be. I just so happened to be that. But being able to be that example for other little girls and little boys that look like me is amazing. I didn’t have that representation when I grew up, and this road has not been easy.”

In 2025, she made her pro stock motorcycle debut, becoming the second Black woman in history to compete in the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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