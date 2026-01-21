Sewer line collapse triggers wastewater spill into C&O Canal near Clara Barton Parkway

The collapse is located just east of the Interstate 495 interchange along Clara Barton Parkway, forcing the closure of the right inbound lane. Drivers heading toward D.C. should expect delays.

A major sewage spill could have some effect for commuters using the Clara Barton Parkway this morning. And a lot of repairs still need to be done. WTOP's Neal Augenstein is near the C&O Canal (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

You can smell it in the air.

DC Water crews and contractors are actively working to construct a bypass system to help control a sanitary sewer overflow coming from the Potomac Interceptor.(Courtesy DC Water) DC Water crews and contractors are actively working to construct a bypass system to help control a sanitary sewer overflow coming from the Potomac Interceptor.(Courtesy DC Water) A section of a sewer line collapsed late Monday, with unpleasant stuff overflowing into the C&O Canal park.

DC Water and contractors are working to build a bypass system to carry 60 million gallons of wastewater daily from areas in Virginia out to Dulles as well as Montgomery County to the Blue Plains treatment plant.

D.C. Water crews are racing to build an emergency bypass system after a major section of a sewer line collapsed late Monday along Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, triggering a significant sanitary sewer overflow into the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

The collapse involves a 72-inch section of the Potomac Interceptor, a 54-mile sewer line that carries roughly 60 million gallons of wastewater a day from communities near Dulles International Airport, Loudoun and Fairfax counties, the towns of Vienna and Herndon, and parts of Montgomery County, to the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant for treatment.

To contain the overflow, D.C. Water is constructing a temporary bypass designed to divert wastewater upstream of the collapse.

The plan says flow will be routed through a dry stretch of the C&O Canal — a temporary channel, then go back into the Potomac Interceptor downstream of the damaged section. Officials say the bypass is critical to stopping additional overflow and protecting the Potomac River and surrounding environment.

Once the bypass is operational and flows are under control, crews will excavate the damaged area to assess the extent of the collapse and determine how long permanent repairs will take.

D.C. Water stresses that the incident does not affect drinking water.

The District’s drinking water system is completely separate from the wastewater system and water service remains safe and uninterrupted.

The overflow is located downstream from the Washington Aqueduct’s intakes at Great Falls, and intakes at Little Falls have also been closed as a precaution.

The collapse is located just east of the I-495 interchange along Clara Barton Parkway, forcing the closure of the right inbound lane.

Drivers heading toward D.C. should expect delays during the morning rush and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

If you have additional questions or need information, you may contact DC Water’s Customer Care team at (202) 354-3600 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.

