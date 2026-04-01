When egg producers retire, HenPals finds them new homes

Borrowing from a model in the United Kingdom, a Maryland woman founded HenPals to give farmers an alternative to depopulating their flocks.

Abby Johnson heads HenPals Network, a Montgomery County, Maryland-based organization that "rehomes" chickens from large-scale egg producers.(Courtesy HenPals Network) Abby Johnson heads HenPals Network, a Montgomery County, Maryland-based organization that "rehomes" chickens from large-scale egg producers.(Courtesy HenPals Network) Some people work with cat or dog rescues. Abby Johnson headed in a different direction.

Johnson heads HenPals Network, a Montgomery County, Maryland-based organization that “rehomes” chickens from large-scale egg producers.

Typically, she said, laying hens on large farms can be culled at 18 months old.

Borrowing from a model in the United Kingdom, Johnson founded HenPals to give farmers an alternative to depopulating their flocks.

“We are trying to work with the farmers to create a more sustainable and compassionate pipeline,” Johnson told WTOP.

Johnson said her organization, which started in late 2025, has so far received an “encouraging” response from farmers.

Under the HenPals Network model, farmers can either donate or sell their chickens to HenPals, which then finds adopters.

“I think once you build that bridge of trust between the commercial world and the animal welfare world, it really becomes a three-way win,” Johnson said.

When people adopt from HenPals, Johnson explained, they need to know that the hens are at the end of their peak production.

Primarily, Johnson said, “You’re getting a friendly backyard companion and in many cases, fresh eggs.”

But if adopters are looking for daily omelets, “We always say ‘If you’re looking for maximum output, these may not be your ladies.'”

Johnson said the first thing prospective hen owners should do is check to see if their HOA or municipality allows homeowners to keep hens. It’s also important to check state regulations. In Maryland for example, flocks must be registered.

Then, she said, lean on the resources at HenPals for everything from feeding to housing the birds, and even vet recommendations.

“Health and biosecurity are absolutely central to what we do,” Johnson said. “All the flocks we rehome are tested for avian influenza before they ever leave the commercial farm, and we follow strict protocols during transfer to make sure the hens are moved safely.”

Filling the coop

Since its start, HenPals has found new homes for more than 200 chickens.

Among the recent adopters was Virginia John, a Frederick County resident who said once she heard of HenPals, she was in.

“I was planning to adopt 10,” John said.

But when she arrived to the adoption event at HenPals’ Boyds location, John said, “There was an extra little guy walking around.”

As someone who’s adopted everything from dogs to donkeys and goats at her home, John said, “I ended up coming home with 11.”

John said part of the appeal is the fact that chickens have personalities. Referring to one she named “Chicken Noodle” due to its oddly curled noodlelike toes, John explained, “Chicken Noodle loves to be near me and likes to be held.”

Another hen named “Dolly,” after her daughter-in-law’s favorite singer, is quite vocal.

John said there are lots of resources for new hen owners, and that people are happy to share tips.

Then she said, “chicken math” can take over. One or two often becomes three or four — or more.

“Once you start the chickens, you fall in love and get a few,” she said. “But the number one thing I always tell people is, don’t get more than 20 chickens, because it’s too stressful for the girls to be able to track their pecking order any more than 20 chickens at a time.”

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