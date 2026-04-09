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Father charged in accidental shooting death of 6-year-old in Montgomery Co.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 9, 2026, 4:23 PM

The father of a boy who accidentally and fatally shot himself in the face in Montgomery Village, Maryland, has been indicted on charges that include involuntary manslaughter and child neglect, prosecutors announced Thursday.

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The Montgomery County grand jury’s indictment of Lascelle Lee, 32, stems from the accidental shooting that happened Feb. 17 in a home on Maple Leaf Drive.

According to prosecutors, Lee left a loaded and unsecured firearm in a place where he knew his son, a 6-year-old boy, would have access to it.

The child got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the face, which killed him instantly.

Lee was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and a minor’s access to a firearm. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Bradford McCullough ordered Lee released pending trial after a hearing Wednesday.

A court hearing is set for April 24 to select trial dates.

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Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

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