Former Turnstile guitarist charged with attempted murder of bandmate’s father

Brady Ebert, 33, a former guitarist for Turnstile, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault, authorities said.

(CNN) — A former guitarist of the Grammy-winning rock band Turnstile has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault after he allegedly struck the father of the group’s lead vocalist with his car in suburban Maryland, authorities said.

Brady Ebert, 33, a founding member of the Baltimore band, was arrested on Tuesday and is being held without bond, the Montgomery County Police Department said. CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Investigators described the victim as a “78-year-old neighbor,” whom the band identified as William Yates, the father of Brendan Yates, Turnstile’s lead singer and co-founder, according to CNN affiliate WBAL.

“Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma,” the band said in a statement to WBAL. William Yates survived and underwent surgery, the statement continued.

“We’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery. We have no language left for Brady,” the band said.

CNN reached out to prosecutors and police for more information.

Turnstile cut ties with Ebert in 2022 “in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community,” the band’s statement said. “After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.”

The incident Sunday began shortly before 4:45 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, roughly 10 miles north of downtown Washington, authorities said.

Police said Ebert struck a neighbor with his sedan, “for reasons still under investigation,” during an argument in a driveway and drove away without calling police or rendering aid. The neighbor was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, including a broken leg, police said.

The car was later found unoccupied nearby with front-end damage.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ebert and took him into custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1 in Montgomery County District Court, records show.

Turnstile spent years building a fan base before releasing its breakthrough album, “Glow On,” in 2021, according to Billboard. The group’s follow up album, “Never Enough,” was released in 2025 and nabbed Grammy Awards in February for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance.

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