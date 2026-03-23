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Work complete on site of sinkhole in Germantown, officials say

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 23, 2026, 6:02 PM

Officials with WSSC Water say the installation of a new sewer main at the site of a collapsed 30-inch diameter pipe in Germantown, Maryland, is complete.

The sewer main pipe, which runs beneath Liberty Mill Road, collapsed Thursday morning, causing a large sinkhole to open. Nearby schools closed as a result.

On Monday, WSSC Water said in a release that crews have installed approximately 110 feet of new PVC pipe. A temporary bypass pump to divert wastewater will stay in place as crews continue into the next phase of repairs, the water utility company said.

That phase includes inspections of nearby sewer mains and clearing out debris from the main near the site of the collapse.

Drinking water was not affected after the pipe collapse, and officials remind customers never to flush wipes or pour grease down the drain.

WSSC Water said it’s now planning a comprehensive sewer rehabilitation project to replace and repair more than 1,700 feet of sewer main in the Germantown area.

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Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

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