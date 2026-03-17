Jawando accuses Montgomery Co. Council colleagues of ‘gaslighting’ over ICE masking bill

The Montgomery County Council voted 7-4 to reject a motion from council member Will Jawando to accelerate a bill that would prohibit law enforcement from wearing masks on the job.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

After an emotional debate, the Montgomery County Council voted 7-4 Tuesday to reject a motion from council member Will Jawando to accelerate a bill that would prohibit federal, state and local law enforcement from wearing masks on the job.

“If we’re sued, we’re sued,” said Jawando, who is running for county executive. “We’ll be doing what Thurgood Marshall did when he went around the country, attacking unjust laws and building a case.”

The Maryland attorney general’s office has warned that banning federal immigration officers from wearing masks would be “difficult and likely unconstitutional” in response to a state bill with a similar aim.

Jawando wanted to bypass an April 17 work session and have the council vote on his bill at the March 24 council meeting.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.