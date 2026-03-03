Courthouse safety behind a budget request in Montgomery County

After years of judges detailing the threats they have received, a funding request to improve security at the Rockville courthouse will head to the council after receiving committee approval.

Concern over courtroom safety is behind an ongoing capital improvement project at the Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville, Maryland. A county council committee on Monday sent a request for additional funding for the project to the full council.

Sheriffs provide security at the county’s courthouses, and Montgomery County Administrative Judge Karla Smith, who has served as both prosecutor and judge, told the Public Safety Committee that the need for added security is clear.

“We do frequently have events in the courtroom that require sheriff involvement,” Smith said.

In recent years, judges have gone before the Montgomery County Council to explain that they face an increasing number of threats.

In 2023, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was killed at his home after a custody hearing. A law named after Wilkinson calls for restricting the personal information of Maryland judges on the internet.

“We hope to continue to be successful with getting state funding … to enhance us,” Sheriff Maxwell Uy told the committee. “Because for a variety of reasons, unfortunately, judicial security has really risen to the forefront.”

“I do think it’s important that the public understands when we’re talking about judicial security, we’re talking about everyone who works inside the courthouse,” Council member Dawn Luedtke said.

County Executive Marc Elrich has suggested an additional $98,000 for the capital improvement project, which is designed to improve security and limit public access to judicial offices and parking elevators.

According to a legislative analysis, the total cost of the project would come in at just under $1.8 million.

The committee approved the proposal and is sending it on to the full council for consideration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.