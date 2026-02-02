‘They took it all from me’: Victims of fraud in Montgomery County share stories to help others

Two people share how scammers posing as federal agents wiped out their life savings. Their stories, law enforcement say, show the emotional toll these schemes take and the continued danger they pose.

Montgomery County police and the FBI said that since 2024, eight people have been arrested in the county for government impersonation and tech support scams. Many more suspects, including overseas call center operators, are still at large.

At a news conference Monday alongside Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy and FBI Baltimore Field Office Special Agent Jeremy Capello, the victims shared their stories. Their last names are not being used to protect their identities.

An 82-year-old woman’s ordeal

For Lisa, an 82-year-old Rockville woman, the scam started with an email claiming her Social Security number had been suspended.

She called the number provided and was told her family was in danger unless she sent them money.

“They told me they were watching me and my house. I was so worried — I can’t eat, sleep, I’m so afraid to go out,” Lisa said.

Under pressure and fear, she wired away her life savings. She said the experience pushed her into a dark emotional place.

“I started even think about suicide, all that. Just terrible,” she said.

As the stress grew, Lisa said she lost weight, struggled to sleep and became afraid to step outside.

“I lost weight, and I started becoming depressed,” she said.

A Germantown man targeted

Sahadev, a 69-year-old Germantown resident, experienced the same tactics. Scammers convinced him they were federal agents investigating crimes tied to his identity.

“They took it all from me,” he said.

He said the scammers sent fake identification, used multiple phone numbers and kept him isolated for days. The fear and urgency built until he handed over everything.

What authorities are warning

At Montgomery County police headquarters, Capt. Marc Erme with the criminal investigations division stressed how predatory the schemes are.

“These scams exploit fear, trust and vulnerability. They are deeply personal crimes,” he said.

State’s Attorney McCarthy said older residents are often targeted because they have more assets.

“They’re almost identifiable. We see the same kinds of things happen again and again,” McCarthy said.

He also warned that victims rarely get their money back.

“If you’re a victim of one of these things, you’re not going to get your money back,” McCarthy said.

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office said victims who stepped forward were essential to the investigation.

“Americans are safer right now because Lisa and Sahadev and others took action,” Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said.

Their reports helped law enforcement link Maryland cases to international scam call centers in India. India’s Central Bureau of Investigation dismantled those centers in December 2025, arresting six operators tied to the fraud.

Across the U.S., 660 people reported losing nearly $50 million to scams connected to those call centers, including more than $6.2 million lost by Marylanders.

What people should know

Authorities stressed that law enforcement will never call to demand money, threaten arrest or ask anyone to move funds for safekeeping. They said scammers rely on isolating victims and creating false urgency. Reporting suspicious calls or emails quickly can help prevent others from being targeted.

Lisa and Sahadev said they hope sharing their experiences will keep others from going through the same pain.

Lisa also said if she had a chance to talk with those who scammed her, she would encourage them to choose another path in life.

“I’m sure they’re smart people. They shouldn’t use their wisdom to do something — help the other people instead of hurt people, especially old people,” she said.

Victims of scams are encouraged to contact their local police department and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

