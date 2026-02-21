Potential measles exposure reported in downtown Bethesda

A Virginia resident with a confirmed case of measles was in a downtown Bethesda office building on Feb. 10, potentially exposing others to the viral infection, Montgomery County public health officials said Friday in a press release.

A Virginia resident with a confirmed case of measles was in a downtown Bethesda office building on Feb. 10, potentially exposing others to the viral infection, Montgomery County public health officials said Friday in a press release.

Anyone who was in the building at 7200 Wisconsin Ave. between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. may have been exposed, according to the release from the Disease Control Office of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Sean O’Donnell, the department’s deputy chief director of public health services, told Bethesda Today on Friday that, to his knowledge, the department has not yet received any reports from people regarding potential exposure.

