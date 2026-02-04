Montgomery County police reopen decade-old missing person’s case

Montgomery County police are asking the public for help trying to find out what happened to a woman who went missing 10 years ago this week.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for help to find out what happened to then 66-year-old Nancy Ellen Strohmeyer, who went missing 10 years ago this week.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit has reopened the case.

On the 10th anniversary of her disappearance, police are investigating the case and seeking assistance to try and find the missing Germantown woman, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Strohmeyer was reported missing in February 2016 shortly after a phone conversation with a relative on the night of Feb. 3.

She lived in the 13100 block of Millhaven Place in Germantown.

In a statement to WTOP, police said it appears that Strohmeyer’s bed had not been slept in and her morning medication had not been taken.

Ten years after she was last seen, police and family members say they remain concerned about her welfare.

Strohmeyer is described as a white female, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She had shoulder-length blonde hair and may have been wearing a tan coat over a turquoise sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Nancy Ellen Strohmeyer is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Department, Cold Case Unit at 240-773-5070.

