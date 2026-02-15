Live Radio
Dominique Dawes Academy to open Silver Spring gym on Feb. 21

Elia Griffin, Bethesda Today

February 15, 2026, 3:09 PM

The gymnastics and ninja academy founded by Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes is slated to open its new location in her hometown of Silver Spring with a celebration on Feb. 21, according to gym officials.

The Dominique Dawes Academy in Silver Spring is at 12006 Plum Orchard Drive in White Oak and is the academy’s third county location, with two in Clarksburg and Rockville, and fifth to open nationwide.

The Feb. 21 grand opening runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public and will feature a full meet-and-greet with Dawes, open gym access, face painting, music and other family activities, according to gym officials. Before the public opening, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the gym will host a VIP grand opening event for those who enroll early for the academy online.

