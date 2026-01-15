What’s going to happen to the ‘big white elephant’ in Clarksburg?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.
Clarksburg has been the fastest-growing area in Montgomery County during the last two decades.
But the county’s decades-old vision for employment centers and public transit improvements in the area, which sits a few miles north of Germantown, hasn’t materialized.
Notably, the former headquarters and research facility for the Communications Satellite Corp. — designed by a famed architect — has been vacant for 20 years. The 200 acres of land that surround the facility, off Interstate 270, have remained untouched.
Now county officials and planners are hoping a new vision for the area — the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan — will attract a large company to the COMSAT site and spur the economy.