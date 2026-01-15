What’s going to happen to the ‘big white elephant’ in Clarksburg?

Montgomery County officials and planners are hoping a new vision for Clarksburg, Maryland, will attract a large company to the COMSAT site and spur the economy.

Clarksburg has been the fastest-growing area in Montgomery County during the last two decades.

But the county’s decades-old vision for employment centers and public transit improvements in the area, which sits a few miles north of Germantown, hasn’t materialized.

Notably, the former headquarters and research facility for the Communications Satellite Corp. — designed by a famed architect — has been vacant for 20 years. The 200 acres of land that surround the facility, off Interstate 270, have remained untouched.

Now county officials and planners are hoping a new vision for the area — the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan — will attract a large company to the COMSAT site and spur the economy.

