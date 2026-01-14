‘We deserve to feel safe’: Montgomery Co. community members express overwhelming support for proposed Trust Act

Community members packed the Montgomery County Council hearing room in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon in overwhelming support of a bill to codify county protections for immigrants.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Holding signs with slogans such as “Immigrants Make America Great,” “Reject ICE” and “MoCo Welcomes Everyone,” community members packed the Montgomery County Council hearing room in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon in overwhelming support of a bill to codify county protections for immigrants.

Some who spoke at the hearing, such as Seneca Valley High School senior Mark Anthony Briseno, said they were motivated by personal experiences with family separation. A handful were faith leaders guided by teachings about loving the stranger and healing the world.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.