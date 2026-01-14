Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » ‘We deserve to feel…

‘We deserve to feel safe’: Montgomery Co. community members express overwhelming support for proposed Trust Act

Ceoli Jacoby, Bethesda Today

January 14, 2026, 3:36 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Holding signs with slogans such as “Immigrants Make America Great,” “Reject ICE” and “MoCo Welcomes Everyone,” community members packed the Montgomery County Council hearing room in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon in overwhelming support of a bill to codify county protections for immigrants.

Some who spoke at the hearing, such as Seneca Valley High School senior Mark Anthony Briseno, said they were motivated by personal experiences with family separation. A handful were faith leaders guided by teachings about loving the stranger and healing the world.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.

Ceoli Jacoby, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up