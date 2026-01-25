Sledding and snow forts: Montgomery County families brave icy blast for some winter fun

Decked in their warmest coats and fluffiest hats, families trudged to the nearby hills of Chevy Chase for some winter fun before the snow turned to sleet Sunday afternoon.

Decked out in their warmest coats and fluffiest hats, families made their way through the snow to the nearby hills of Chevy Chase, Maryland, for some winter fun before the snow turned to sleet Sunday afternoon.

James Trotta was out with his wife, son and sled in tow. This is the first time there was enough snow on the ground that son Ethan was able to make a fort.

Another family nearby had the same idea, building a fort that’s also a tunnel. Inside was 12-year-old Eli Riedel, who built the fort with help from another kid out enjoying the day.

There’s no school on Monday for these Montgomery County kids, and Quinn Chan Lugay and her family are making snow memories as she careens down the steep hill outside the Geico building on her bright orange sled.

“This is the largest amount of snow that I’ve ever experienced,” Chan Lugay said.

Sledders trudge through the snow during a winter storm in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) The Mirala family goes out for a walk in Chevy Chase during a winter storm. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) Members of the Mirala family take their dog on a snowy walk in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) Eli Riedel builds a fort during a snowstorm in Montgomery County. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino) The Avila family head out to sled in Chevy Chase, Maryland. (WTOP/Abigail Constantino)

