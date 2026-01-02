Montgomery Co. police charge 147 with DUI during holiday initiative, with more planned

Montgomery County police charged 147 people with driving under the influence during the first six weeks of their annual holiday alcohol task force initiative.

According to data that runs from Thanksgiving through Dec. 27, members of the task force conducted 1,300 traffic stops. From Dec. 24-27 alone, officers conducted 253 traffic stops and 24 people were arrested on charges of driving under the influence, according to Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief David McBain.

During a weekly briefing from the Office of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, McBain said the task force is conducted in cooperation with Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Rockville and Gaithersburg’s police departments, as well as the Maryland Park Police.

McBain said the effort to improve road safety for all users won’t end when the task force wraps up its work in the second week of January. In February, more officers will be deployed on Super Bowl Sunday.

“And the message from Vision Zero and from the police department is: Fans don’t let other fans drive drunk,” he said.

Vision Zero is a strategy used by police departments and transportation agencies across the region aimed at reducing injuries and deaths on the roads.

In March, McBain said the department will put added emphasis on pedestrian and cyclist safety. Throughout the coming year, he said, the department will focus on five safety areas.

“And that’s going to be DUI, pedestrian safety, distracted driving, aggressive driving and seat belt safety,” McBain said.