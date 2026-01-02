Donna Marriott, of Bethesda-based Marriott empire, dies at 90

Donna Marriott, the wife of former Marriott International CEO J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., died Tuesday at the couple’s home in Bethesda, the company shared this week. She was 90.

The couple had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, according to a Wednesday press release from Marriott International, headquartered in downtown Bethesda.

Melissa Froehlich Flood, a spokesperson for the company, told Bethesda Today in a Friday email that Donna Marriott died of natural causes.

