Wootton High could permanently move to upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg under MCPS boundary option ‘H’

A boundary option recently released by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) calls for moving Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School permanently into the upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg, according to district officials.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

After Wootton moves, the so-called option “H” proposes potentially using Wootton’s aging building as a holding school for other schools undergoing their own construction or renovation.

“We could incorporate the majority of the existing Wootton district into the Crown district and effectively use that as a comprehensive high school, and then free up the Wootton High School … as a potential holding school,” MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said Tuesday at a community meeting dozens attended at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville.

