Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Wootton High could permanently…

Wootton High could permanently move to upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg under MCPS boundary option ‘H’

Bethesda Today

December 11, 2025, 6:41 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

A boundary option recently released by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) calls for moving Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School permanently into the upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg, according to district officials.

After Wootton moves, the so-called option “H” proposes potentially using Wootton’s aging building as a holding school for other schools undergoing their own construction or renovation.

“We could incorporate the majority of the existing Wootton district into the Crown district and effectively use that as a comprehensive high school, and then free up the Wootton High School … as a potential holding school,” MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said Tuesday at a community meeting dozens attended at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.

Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up