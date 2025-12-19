Live Radio
Woman killed in early morning Silver Spring crash

LaDawn Black | ladawn.black@wtop.com

December 19, 2025, 1:50 PM

A fatal collision in Silver Spring, Maryland, took the life of a pedestrian on Friday morning.

At 6:12 a.m. in the area of Georgia and Silver Spring avenues, police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and the woman who was hit was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened:

a google map screenshot
(Courtesy Google Maps)

