Woman killed in early morning Silver Spring crash

A fatal collision in Silver Spring, Maryland, took the life of a pedestrian on Friday morning.

At 6:12 a.m. in the area of Georgia and Silver Spring avenues, police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and the woman who was hit was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened:

