Rockville police welcome their first-ever bloodhound to K-9 unit

Dare, an 8-month-old bloodhound, reported for duty Monday. She is the first bloodhound in the 51-year history of the Rockville City Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Police in Rockville, Maryland, have added a new set of paws to their force.

Cpl. James Shieder Jr. met his new partner in Kentucky alongside longtime K-9 handler Cpl. Ali Zeighani for bonding and training.

Instead of apprehending criminals, Shieder told 7News that his partner’s assignment is to track and locate missing individuals.

He added it’s been great to have a partner ride with him in the police car.

“I’m used to riding by myself, nobody else in the car, and so it gives you an extra vote of confidence that you know you have somebody that has your back at all times,” Shieder told WTOP’s partners at 7News.

Previous K-9 officers were trained in narcotics and bomb detection. Dare specializes in scent article tracking, which uses an object touched by a person to provide the scent needed to start a search.

With bloodhounds known for their acute sense of smell, the hope is that Dare can help missing people, especially during the harsh winter months.

Rockville City Police Chief Jason West said in a news release having Dare allows the department to expand its “operational and lifesaving capabilities.”

“If we have a missing child or a vulnerable adult in our community, we want quick results,” West told 7News, adding Shieder and Dare will make “a great team.”

Dare joins Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix Bolo, who’s been with the Rockville City Police Department since graduating from the K-9 Patrol School in 2019.

