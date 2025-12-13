Live Radio
Montgomery County ranked No. 2 place for older adults to live among large U.S. communities

Josephine Jack, Bethesda Today

December 13, 2025

Montgomery County is the second-best place for older residents to live among U.S. communities of 500,000 or more residents, according to advocacy nonprofit AARP.

The county is second behind San Francisco, which has held the No. 1 spot for six years, according to AARP’s list of the top 100 places to live for older adults published this week.

In choosing which communities make its list, the nonprofit serving Americans age 50 and older uses its Livability Index Platform, which considers such criteria as the quality of an area’s job market, its walkability and affordable housing. The platform factors in 61 indicators to make determinations across four community sizes. The seven main categories are housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement and opportunity.

Josephine Jack, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

