Montgomery County Council approves University Boulevard Corridor Plan in 7-3 vote

Montgomery County Council voted 7-3 on Tuesday to pass the controversial University Boulevard Corridor Plan – paving the way for planners to begin work.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Montgomery County Council voted 7-3 on Tuesday to pass the controversial University Boulevard Corridor Plan – paving the way for planners to begin work on a sectional map amendment they hope will increase the supply of housing and improve roadway safety along a 3.5-mile stretch of state road from the Four Corners area in Silver Spring to Wheaton.

“Dealing with the housing crisis is not a talking point,” council President Natali Fani-González said in her comments before the vote. “I think it’s our duty as elected officials to look forward and [make] decisions not just for what’s happening today, but for the future generation and giving opportunity to be able to live in this area.”

