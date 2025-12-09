Montgomery County Council approves University Boulevard Corridor Plan in 7-3 vote

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.
Montgomery County Council voted 7-3 on Tuesday to pass the controversial University Boulevard Corridor Plan – paving the way for planners to begin work on a sectional map amendment they hope will increase the supply of housing and improve roadway safety along a 3.5-mile stretch of state road from the Four Corners area in Silver Spring to Wheaton.
“Dealing with the housing crisis is not a talking point,” council President Natali Fani-González said in her comments before the vote. “I think it’s our duty as elected officials to look forward and [make] decisions not just for what’s happening today, but for the future generation and giving opportunity to be able to live in this area.”
