Man crashes car into Silver Spring supermarket

Firefighters said crews responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into the grocery story in the Leisure World retirement community.

A man was hospitalized after crashing into the Giant Food store in the Leisure World community in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday. (Courtesy David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and RescueCounty ) Courtesy David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and RescueCounty The car hit an emergency exit door of the Leisure World Giant Food store on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Courtesy David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and RescueCounty ) Courtesy David Pazos, Montgomery County Fire and RescueCounty The car hit an emergency exit door of the Leisure World Giant Food store on Sunday, December 21, 2025. ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Giant Food store in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters said crews responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in the 3800 block of International Drive in the Leisure World retirement community, according to a post on X by Dave Pazos, assistant chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The car crashed into an emergency exit next to the front of the building.

According to firefighters, the man driving the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said building code enforcement officials were notified, and the store remained open for the rest of the day.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

