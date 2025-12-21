Man crashes car into Silver Spring supermarket

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Giant Food store in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters said crews responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in the 3800 block of International Drive in the Leisure World retirement community, according to a post on X by Dave Pazos, assistant chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
The car crashed into an emergency exit next to the front of the building.
According to firefighters, the man driving the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters said building code enforcement officials were notified, and the store remained open for the rest of the day.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.