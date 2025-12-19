From power plants to data center campus: What’s next in Montgomery County’s agricultural reserve

The latest item to grow in Montgomery County, Maryland's agricultural reserve could be a campus for data centers.

The latest item to grow in Montgomery County’s agricultural reserve could be a campus for data centers, growth that other jurisdictions in the D.C. region have been experiencing.

During its special session on Tuesday, Maryland’s General Assembly gave a green light to legislation that would study the impact of data centers in the state. The bill had bipartisan support.

The plans for data centers in Dickerson, on the site of the former coal-powered plant now owned by Terra Energy, include data centers, administration buildings and warehouse space.

Caroline Taylor, with Montgomery Countryside Alliance, a group that’s focused on maintaining the county’s agricultural reserve, told WTOP, “We have been cautious in how we view the project.”

Taylor noted that the 700-acre parcel of land features two zoning categories: one places it in the agricultural reserve, and the other, she said, is on land that has been zoned for heavy industrial use “for decades.”

Taylor said her organization is taking a pragmatic approach toward the project, but there are a number of concerns. For one, she said, there is no regulatory framework regarding data centers.

“It’s not even a recognized use in Montgomery County,” she said. “The idea that you can evaluate its impact on, among other things, water resources, electrical rate payers, the notion of adequate public facilities is largely undetermined.”

The agriculture reserve portion of the property, Taylor said, will be preserved under the landowner’s plans.

“It will not host data centers,” Taylor said.

In his weekly briefing with reporters, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the county wants to avoid what he called the “mistakes that were made over in Northern Virginia,” which is home to 49 million square feet of data centers, according to the Loudoun Economic Development website.

Elrich said there are appropriate places for data centers in Montgomery County: “We think there’s a way to go forward and do them in a way that’s responsible.”

WTOP reached out to Terra Innovations for comment on the planned development. The website for Terra Innovations offers details on the parcel it refers to as the Terra Energy Site, explaining, “The property has significant infrastructure improvements, including connectivity to an adjacent PEPCO switchyard, that could be repurposed for alternate energy uses.”

