Montgomery Co. middle school student injured by ‘metal object’ undergoing physical therapy

A Montgomery County Public School middle schooler who was struck in head by a thrown metal object during PE class in October and was hospitalized in ICU is now awake and undergoing physical therapy as his recovery begins.

An Odessa Shannon Middle School student who was hospitalized in an intensive care unit in October after he was struck in the head with a metal object thrown by another student is now awake and undergoing physical therapy, according to recent social media posts by his mother.

Few details about the Oct. 22 incident at the Silver Spring school have been released, with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), county police and a state school safety center providing little to no information about what happened.

According to an Oct. 23 letter sent to the Odessa Shannon community by Principal Natasha Booms, the incident occurred Oct. 22 during a physical education class when the student was “struck by what was described as a metal object thrown by another student,” resulting in injuries that needed immediate medical attention. The letter didn’t explain what the metal object was.

Booms said in the letter that county emergency medical technicians responded quickly and the student was transported to the hospital. She noted at the time that the student remained in “serious condition.” During the incident, the school enacted a “hold status,” Booms said.

