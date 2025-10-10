Water cremation added as funeral option in Montgomery County

Cremating remains through a process involving water for a more sustainable option is now approved in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Cremating remains through a process involving water is now approved in Montgomery County, Maryland, with supporters arguing it’s a more sustainable and affordable option.

Water cremation, or alkaline hydrolysis, uses water, alkaline chemicals and heat in a watertight vessel to “accelerate the natural decomposition process,” according to a news release from the Montgomery County Council.



The council unanimously approved the new zoning amendment to facilitate the process, which is already available in 20 states.

It was legalized in Maryland in 2024 under the Green Death Care Options Act.

“Families have been asking for this choice because it’s safe, sustainable, and more affordable than other options,” Montgomery County Council member Natali Fani-González, who introduced the amendment, said in a news release. “This legislation ensures that Montgomery County residents no longer have to look outside our borders to honor their loved ones in a way that reflects both dignity and environmental responsibility.”

Water cremation creates an ash that can then be placed in an urn and returned to families.

The byproduct of water cremation is 95% water, which is “safely discharged as wastewater after pH adjustment,” according to the news release.

There are no direct emissions or smoke from the process, according to the council.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.