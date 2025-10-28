Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » ‘Completely blindsided’: Silver Spring…

‘Completely blindsided’: Silver Spring International Middle community reeling from proposal to close school

Bethesda Today

October 28, 2025, 9:11 AM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

When Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor announced Oct. 13 that he would be recommending the closure of Silver Spring International Middle School (SSIMS) by 2031, many in the school community were shocked, parents said.

“Many of us felt completely blindsided,” Lora Elinoff, the parent of a SSIMS student, told Bethesda Today on Wednesday. “There’s lots of different views — some people feel very strongly that the building is in such bad shape that we do need a new building. But I don’t think anyone ever imagined we would just get a building taken away.”

In a 15-minute Zoom meeting Oct. 13, Taylor told the school community that he was planning to recommend the closure as part of the district’s proposed $2.7 billion 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The school board is conducting hearings for Taylor’s proposal before voting on the proposal in November.

Read more at Bethesda Magazine.

Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up