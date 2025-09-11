Two students arrested following lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school; weapon recovered

Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday after Northwood High School was placed on lockdown for reports of a gun on campus.

In a news release, Montgomery County police said they responded to the high school in the 11200 block of Georgetown Road around 11 a.m. During that time, the school was placed on “secure” status, meaning there are “external threats such as police activity near the school.”

Police found the first reports to be “unfounded” and cleared the scene.

While police were still on school grounds, a second report of a gun on campus came around 12:20 p.m. At that time, the high school was placed on a full lockdown.

Police said school administrators and community engagement officers found two 15-year-old students in a room. A gun magazine, a BB gun and a live 9 mm round were also discovered.

One of the students was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. Both students were charged with disruption of school operations.

The two teens were released from custody to their guardians, police said.

