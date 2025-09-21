Police: Death of man found in Montgomery Co. apartment being investigated as homicide

Montgomery County police are investigating a man found dead in an apartment in Maryland on Sunday as a homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road in North Bethesda shortly before 7:45 a.m. and found a man dead inside.

The department’s Major Crimes Division will be leading the homicide investigation, according to police.

Police said there is no suspect information available and no one in custody. The body has been transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a full autopsy.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

