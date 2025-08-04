Maryland comes up big in Little League border battle

The Montgomery County Little League Baseball team, representing the state of Maryland, stayed alive in the mid-Atlantic baseball tournament, beating D.C.’s Capital Hill Little League 12-5.

Montgomery County's Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on July, 25, 2025, after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) Montgomery County's Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on July, 25, 2025, after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) The Montgomery County Little League Baseball team, representing the state of Maryland, stayed alive Monday in the mid-Atlantic baseball tournament, beating D.C.’s Capital Hill Little League 12-5 in Bristol, Connecticut.

Montgomery County jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back.

The team will now play in the semifinals Thursday afternoon against the winner of Pennsylvania and Delaware, who face off Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County, affectionately known as the “Wolfpack,” lost to Pennsylvania 7-2 in the opener of the tournament Sunday and now need two more wins to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in mid-August.

Capitol Hill Little League’s season comes to an end.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.