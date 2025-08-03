Man to serve 23 years in prison for Montgomery Village rape in 2000

A Prince George’s County man is expected to serve 23 years in prison for raping a woman in 2000 in Montgomery Village, according to a statement Thursday from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A Prince George’s County man is expected to serve 23 years in prison for raping a woman in 2000 in Montgomery Village, according to a statement Thursday from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer sentenced James Lorenzo Greene, 49, of Fairmount Heights in Prince George’s County to life in prison, suspending all but 23 years, and five years of supervised probation following his release. Greene pleaded guilty to first-degree rape on May 22 for the attack that occurred in July 2000, according to the statement.

