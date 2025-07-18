Remembering Mattie Stepanek on his 35th birthday

A Toast2Peace party was held in Maryland in remembrance of poet and peacemaker Mattie Stepanek, who died at 13 after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.

Live music, games, tents with activities for the young and old outside the World of Beer in Rockville, Maryland, proved the perfect way to celebrate what would have been the late Mattie Stepanek’s 35th birthday.

Each year, the city of Rockville and the State of Maryland all honor Mattie’s birthday by deeming it “Peace Day.”

Before Oprah Winfrey named him one of her favorite guests, and former President Jimmy Carter cowrote a book with him, Mattie was already writing poetry and a proven bestselling author.

Dr. Jeni Stepanek, Mattie’s mom, who’s also known as “Mama Peace,” said her son started creating poetry at the age of three, just two years before his first book was published.

Mattie’s series of “Heartsongs” books made it to the New York Times bestsellers list and landed him on Good Morning America, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon and in People Magazine.

In June 2004, Mattie lost his battle to a rare neuromuscular disease that had cost the lives of his three older siblings. Without knowing, Jeni passed the condition on to her children.

The former schoolteacher, with the drive of a drill sergeant and the warmth of a blanket out of the dryer, has kept Mattie’s mission of peace alive while also facing health challenges of her own.

It’s been 21 years since Mattie died, and Jeni said the world has vastly changed with the creation of the internet and rise of social media.

“How we fight, how we disagree, how we argue has changed. What has not changed is the need for peace,” Jeni said. “We need his message now more than ever before.”

Jeni’s years in education have not ended; in fact, she travels in an effort to share Mattie’s message of peace. She still holds public speaking engagements and can be contacted through the Mattie Stepanek Peace Foundation, where Mattie’s books are still available for purchase.

