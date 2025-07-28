Montgomery Co. fire engine driven into floodwaters is 2nd new vehicle disabled in less than 2 months

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.
A Montgomery County fire engine that was damaged after becoming stranded in flash floodwaters in Silver Spring during Saturday’s thunderstorms is the second new county fire vehicle to be taken out of commission after an incident this year, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials.
MCFRS Assistant Chief Dan Ogren told Bethesda Today on Wednesday the new engine had only been in service for a few months before responding to a call for a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on East West Highway at Sundale Drive.
Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.