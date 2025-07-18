FBI agent found guilty of raping 3 women after luring them with free tattoos

An FBI agent who had previously been acquitted in a 2020 shooting on a moving Metro Red Line train was found guilty Friday of raping three young women.

An FBI agent who had previously been acquitted in a 2020 shooting on a moving Metro Red Line train was found guilty Friday of raping three young women.

Prosecutors confirmed with WTOP that 41-year-old Eduardo Valdivia was convicted on six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense.

Prosecutors said Valdivia raped the three women after offering them free tattoos in exchange for modeling opportunities. Valdivia’s attorney has said all of the encounters were consensual, and that his client did not force anyone to engage in any sexual activities.

Valdivia was arrested in November and charged in the sexual assaults of two women in their 20s in May and September of last year.

At the time of his first court appearance, Montgomery County police urged any other potential victims to come forward, and another woman came forward with a similar story.

According to charging documents, the third woman told police Valdivia raped her in 2022, after she had come across the Instagram account “DCFineLines” and made appointments to receive two tattoos from him.

After receiving her first tattoo from Valdivia at his studio in Potomac, Maryland, she scheduled a second appointment for Oct. 2, 2022, asking for a small tattoo above her rib cage.

The woman said Valdivia told her she should be topless for the tattoo. When he finished it, he took pictures of her, asking her to remain topless and use a blanket to cover her breasts, court documents said.

When Valdivia put a bandage on the tattoo, he picked her up and moved her to a couch. Court documents said the woman “became immediately aware of Valdivia’s intention to engage her in sexual contact.”

The woman urged Valdivia to stop and that it wasn’t something she wanted, but documents said Valdivia ignored her and forced intercourse with her. She then blocked Valdivia’s social media accounts, and said she “simply wanted to pretend the rape did not occur.” She didn’t file a police report.

In November 2024, the woman reviewed a list of blocked Instagram accounts, and noticed DCFineLines wasn’t on it anymore. She searched for more information about the page and found out Valdivia had been arrested and charged in the rapes of two other women, who had similar stories. At that point, documents said she contacted police.

Valdivia was indicted on a total of 19 counts of sexual offense charges and faces up to 180 years in prison if convicted on all of them. He was suspended by the FBI after his arrest, and he has remained behind bars.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 of this year. More information in this case is expected to come from Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy next week.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.