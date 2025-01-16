FBI agent acquitted in 2020 train shooting faces more sexual assault charges

FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia, who was arrested in November, is facing two more counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault.

An FBI agent accused of sexually assaulting young women after offering them free tattoos and a chance to become models is facing additional charges, after a third victim came forward.

Eduardo Valdivia, who was arrested in November, is facing two more counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault. He now has been indicted on 19 counts of sexual offense charges and faces a potential 180 years in prison if sentenced.

Valdivia had been accused of luring women to his tattoo studio in Gaithersburg or to hotels, with the promise of helping them become models. According to court documents, he sexually assaulted two women in their 20s in May and September of last year.

At the time of Valdivia’s first court appearance, Montgomery County police urged anyone else who may have interacted with him to come forward, suspecting there may be other victims.

In charging documents, a third victim, an 18-year-old high school student, came across the Instagram account “DCFineLines.” She made an appointment for a tattoo, and received it at Valdivia’s studio in Potomac in August 2022.

During that visit, documents say, Valdivia offered the woman a free tattoo in exchange for a modeling opportunity. She scheduled a second visit for Oct. 2, 2022, asking for a small tattoo above her rib cage.

The woman said Valdivia told her she should be topless for the tattoo. When he finished it, he took pictures of her, asking her to remain topless and use a blanket to cover her breasts, court documents said.

When Valdivia put a bandage on the tattoo, he picked her up and moved her to a couch. Court documents said the woman “became immediately aware of Valdivia’s intention to engage her in sexual contact.”

The woman urged Valdivia to stop and that it wasn’t something she wanted, but documents said he ignored her and sexually assaulted her.

She then blocked Valdivia’s social media accounts, and said she “simply wanted to pretend the rape did not occur.” She didn’t create a police report.

In November, the woman reviewed a list of blocked Instagram accounts, and noticed DCFineLines wasn’t on it anymore. She searched for more information about the page and noticed Valdivia had been arrested for two other incidents at his tattoo shop. At that point, documents said she contacted police.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said his office was hoping more people would come forward after hearing about the first two victims in this case.

When asked whether Valdivia used his status as an FBI agent to coerce the young women, McCarthy said, “I think anybody who (works in a public service area) cares about the way we are viewed in terms of public safety protectors. Again, I don’t want to criticize him.”

Valdivia was ordered to be held without bond. His attorney, Bob Bonsib, called the first two encounters consensual.

In response to the latest allegation, Bonsib told WTOP that Valdivia has been “adamant that he did not force anyone to engage in any sexual activities.”

Valdivia is still suspended at the FBI without pay.

Valdivia had previously been acquitted of charges connected to a shooting on a Metro train.

