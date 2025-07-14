14 people displaced after car slams into Montgomery Co. home

A total of 14 people were left displaced in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday morning after a car slammed into a house in the overnight hours.

A total of 14 people were left displaced in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday morning after a car slammed into a house in the overnight hours. (Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer) Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer A damaged vehicle is seen near a home on the 400 Block of University Boulevard West and Dennis Avenue on July 4. A car collision left the driver hospitalized and the home’s occupants displaced in Maryland. (Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer) Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer Exterior view of damages brought onto a Montgomery County, Maryland, home that was engulfed in flames after a car drove off the road and into the house’s gas utilities. (Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer) Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer Authorities said a car crashed into a home on the 400 Block of University Boulevard West near Dennis Avenue just before 2 a.m. Some 14 people were left displaced. (Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer) Courtesy MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

A total of 14 people were displaced in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday morning after a car slammed into a house in the overnight hours.

Authorities said the collision happened in the 400 block of University Boulevard West near Dennis Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Moments after driving off the roadway, the vehicle struck the corner of the house where the home’s gas meter was located. A gas-fed fire erupted immediately upon impact, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

All of the home’s occupants were able to exit the residence.

It’s unclear if any of the residents sustained injuries related to the collision or subsequent house fire. The driver was hospitalized, but Montgomery County officials did not specify the extent of their injuries.

Piringer said some 50 firefighters were called to the scene before the fire was extinguished.

Below is a map of the area where the collision took place.

