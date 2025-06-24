Community sweeps in to foster 40 animals from overheated shelter in Montgomery County

More than 40 animals found temporary foster homes when the Montgomery County community stepped up to take them in after a shelter lost air conditioning on Monday.

“I want to thank everyone who stepped up to help, whether they took in a foster animal or offered support,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “The outpouring of care from our residents, and from folks across the region, was incredible.”

The Montgomery County’s Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood returned to regular operations Tuesday after the air conditioning system was repaired and temperatures returned to normal levels. County officials said a failed motor caused the mechanical issue.

“Temperatures inside the building are being actively monitored to ensure continued comfort and safety for the animals and staff,” a county news release said.

Caroline Hairfield, the animal center’s executive director, also thanked the community for quickly coming to support the animals.

Elrich added that with extreme heat gripping the D.C. area this week, “We need to be mindful about our pets.”

With outdoor temperatures nearing 100, Hairfield came in to work Monday morning to find the air conditioner for the facility broken — leaving hundreds of animals in distress.

Not only were the conditions uncomfortable for the animals, Hairfield said it posed a danger, as well.

In a cautionary move, the center put out the word that it needs foster families to temporarily take in some of the dogs Hairfield was concerned about.

“It could get dangerous for dogs like pugs and animals with a compressed face, or older dogs who can’t regulate their temperature,” and she said the shelter wanted to get them into a safer environment.

The shelter put out a call for people to scheduled a temporary adoption, saying it will offer veterinary care and all the supplies needed during the fostering period.

“Fostering is a really important part of the community sheltering for our animals,” Hairfield said. “It’s a great way to partner with us and to be a hero.” Hairfield said the shelter is always looking for people who are interested in fostering and adopting animals. Interested people can find more information on the shelter’s Facebook page.

