3-year-old child and woman hurt in Gaithersburg shooting

Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday that injured a woman and a child.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of McCullough Lane around 8:50 p.m. At the scene, the police found several items of evidence.

During the investigation, the police discovered that a woman and a 3-year-old were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are still searching for the suspect and have not provided any information on the relationship between the victims.

In a news release, the police said that the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

