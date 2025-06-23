23 dogs removed from a Montgomery Co. doggie daycare reunited with their owners

After being removed from what Montgomery County officials said was an unlicensed doggie daycare facility this week, 23 dogs are being reunited with their owners after being taken into "protective custody."

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 500 block of Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the agency, the investigation followed a complaint about the business.

As of Thursday night, the case remained under investigation. The business and its owner have not been publicly identified by MCOAS and no charges have been filed.

The dogs were initially housed at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood before being released to their owners.

According to the agency’s website, the Office of Animal Services licenses and inspects approximately 150 animal-related businesses each year.

