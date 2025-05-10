Montgomery Co. police seek help in locating missing autistic man

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing autistic man.
Brandon Lee Smith, 27, was last seen Friday evening around 7 p.m., near the intersection of McGrath Blvd and Citadel Avenue in Rockville.
Smith was wearing black and green pajama pants, a gray Champion hoodie, and a royal blue North Face jacket, according to police.
He was carrying a gray bowl with a bag of cereal in it.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 301-279-8000.
