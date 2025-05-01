Montgomery Co. bus driver ‘courageously’ stops bus while suffering deadly heart attack

A Ride On bus driver is being remembered for his diligent service and for saving lives just before he died Wednesday in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ruiz Bell, 63, of Gaithersburg, was operating his Ride On bus Wednesday morning near the intersection of Maryland Route 355 and Middlebrook Road, when he had a heart attack Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County officials.

Montgomery County Director of Transportation Chris Conklin said Bell’s last act saved lives.

“Very courageously he was able to stop the bus and engage the brake to prevent any larger incident from occurring,” Conklin said.

Passengers on the bus tried to help and called 911, but Bell was not able to be saved.

Conklin said Bell had been driving for a long time.

“Ten plus years and has had a big impact on the Ride On family, just by having a great personality and being friendly with folks and making really strong connections with his co-workers and customers,” Conklin said. “It’s a big loss to our organization but that doesn’t come close to the loss that we know his loved ones and family are experiencing.”

Bell leaves behind a wife and 10 children.

“I want to extend my condolences to his wife, his children, his coworkers at MCDOT and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement.

