2-year-old survives 15-story fall from Silver Spring apartment building balcony

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

May 15, 2025, 6:21 PM

A 2-year-old boy fell off a 15th-floor balcony at an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday and miraculously survived.

Around 2 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to an apartment building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive for reports of a child falling.

The boy had fallen into the bushes below and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said in a statement they are investigating how the boy fell, but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Below is the area where it happened:

map
(Screenshot courtesy Google Maps)

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County police for comment.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

