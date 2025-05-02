2-year-old survives 15-story fall from Silver Spring apartment building balcony

A 2-year-old boy fell off a 15th floor balcony at an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday and miraculously survived.

Around 2 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to an apartment building in the 11200 block of Oak Leaf Drive for reports of a child falling.

The boy had fallen into the bushes below and was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said in a statement they are investigating how the boy fell, but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County police for comment.

