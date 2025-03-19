Live Radio
Montgomery Co. shortens time from impoundment to adoption for animals at local shelter

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

March 19, 2025, 5:03 AM

If a dog, cat or other animal is impounded in Montgomery County, the window for recovering that Maryland pet will soon narrow from five days to three.

That’s because the Montgomery County Council voted to pass legislation that changes county law with the goal of getting pets up for adoption quicker.

Currently, Montgomery County pet owners have five days to reclaim their pets when impounded, or repossessed, by the county.

The change would make the county consistent with state law, which allows for just three days before an animal is considered abandoned by its owner. Under those conditions, the pet can then be put up for adoption.

“The intent of the bill is to help address overcrowding at the animal shelter and shorten the timeline for adoption,” said Council member Sidney Katz.

Data from the Office of Animal Services at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center shows that less than 4% of impounded cats and just over 5% of impounded dogs are reclaimed after three days.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Katz told his colleagues the bill included amendments, including a requirement that the county post written notification on a pet owner’s door that their pet had been impounded. There would also have to be notification on the website of the Office of Animal Services.

A five-day appeal process would remain in effect under the bill if passed by the council.

There were 10 votes in favor of the bill. Council member Andrew Friedson was not present for Tuesday’s vote.

