Man tried to attack people with machete near Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say

A man was arrested after police said he randomly tried to assault three people with a machete near a shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday.

Maikol Darinson Vicente Gomez, 24, was charged with three counts of first-degree and second-degree assault, two counts of vandalism and resisting arrest, according to a news release.

Shortly after 5:40 p.m., police went to the area of Broadbirch Drive and Tech Road for a report of a man with a machete.

Upon arrival, police said Gomez ran from officers and went through the parking lot of the shopping center, hitting parked vehicles with the machete. He then tripped and fell, causing him to lose the machete. Gomez was then taken into custody.

Three alleged victims told police Gomez tried to assault them with the machete “for no apparent reason near the shopping center,” according to police. All three told police they were able to get away.

Currently, Gomez is being held at the Central Processing Unit within the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.

